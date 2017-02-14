Power, water supplies restored in quake-hit Surigao City

Power and water supplies have been restored in most quake-hit areas in Surigao City, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Tuesday.

“Na-restore na po ang supply ng kuryente sa mga munisipyo po na tinamaan ng lindol pati na po sa Surigao City….Para naman po sa supply ng tubig sa karamihan po ng munisipyo na nakaranas ng problema dito, ang ongoing repair na lang po ay para sa munisipyo ng Mainit at San Francisco,” NDRRMC spokesperson Mina Marasigan said in a press briefing.

Water supply has been a problem in Surigao City following the 6.7-magnitude earthquake last Friday.

Marasigan said that the water services will be fully restored in Surigao del Norte within the week.

Damage to infrastructure from the earthquake has reached P112.45 million so far.

Official figures on fatalities remained at eight, with 202 wounded, Marasigan said. RAM/rga