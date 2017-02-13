4 rebs killed in clash with gov’t troops in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY—At least four suspected communist rebels were killed in a firefight with government troops in Aroroy town in Masbate province on Monday, military reports said.

Maj. Virgilio Perez, spokesperson of the military’s Southern Luzon Command (Solcom), said soldiers from the Army’s 2nd Infantry Battalion led by 1st Lt. April John del Rosario were patrolling the village of Pangle at 6:30 a.m. when they clashed with the rebels.

Perez said soldiers recovered five rifles from the clash site. CBB/rga