LP: Honor rule of law on De Lima case

Three Liberal Party senators urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Sunday to honor the rule of law and the authority of the Office of the Ombudsman following reports that the DOJ was set out to file a drug case against their partymate Sen. Leila de Lima and issue a warrant for her arrest.

In a statement, Senate President Pro Tempore Franklin Drilon, Senators Francis Pangilinan and Bam Aquino warned of the possibility that criminal cases were being used as political tool, propaganda, and smokescreen or distractions for the public.

“Filing charges and issuing warrants of arrest without credible evidence or witness is illegal and unjust—whether ordinary Filipino or senator,” said the three senators.

De Lima disclosed last week that she received credible information that the DOJ would soon issue a resolution on the five drug trafficking complaints filed against her by several complainants, including convict Jaybee Sebastian, who testified before a House inquiry that he gave her protection money when she was still justice secretary.

The senator had denied the accusation and accused the Duterte administration of trumping up charges against her.

De Lima also said last week the DOJ intended to bring the cases to the courts so an arrest order could be issued against her.

She had already asked the Court of Appeals to step in because she had pleaded the DOJ to allow the Ombudsman to investigate her instead since it has primary jurisdiction over high public officials.

In their statement, the three senators backed De Lima’s call.

“We call on the Department of Justice to honor the rule of law and due process by supporting the Ombudsman’s investigation, as they should have when its fact-finding investigation commenced in November 2016.,” the senators said.

They reminded that based on the Ombudsman Charter, the Ombudsman has primary jurisdiction over cases against public officers cognizable by the Sandiganbayan.

“Violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which is the DOJ’s case against Sen. De Lima, falls under “other offenses committed by public officials” listed in the Sandiganbayan Law.,” they said.

“We also call on the public to remain vigilant and to cultivate a discerning eye and a critical mind for truth and justice.”