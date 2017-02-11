20-year-old man jumps to death in Davao City mall

DAVAO CITY—A 20-year old man committed suicide by jumping off the 5th floor of a mall in along J.P. Laurel Ave in Bajada here around 10 a.m. Saturday.



Police investigators said the man instantly died as he hit the mall’s ground floor head first.



The man was later identified as Rheyn Mark Tubato, single, and a resident of Km. 9, in Barangay (village) Sasa.

ADVERTISEMENT



Investigators said it was a case of suicide. There was no indication of a foul play.



Based on follow up investigation, it was found out that Tubato appeared distraught before climbing the railings and jumping to his death.



The police said the man’s father was ill and he just went to the mall to buy medicine.