Jail guard, 3 others nabbed for illegal possession of guns, drugs

LUCENA CITY, Quezon—Police arrested a jail guard and three other men on charges of illegal possession of firearms and illegal drugs in Tiaong town in Quezon province early morning Saturday.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police provincial director, said operatives armed with search warrant swooped down on the house of Marion Vito Cruz in Barangay (village) Palagaran at around 5 a.m.

But upon entering the house, the raiders caught Vito Cruz and his associates Reygan Padilla, Jhona Pascual and Senior Jail Officer 2 Jerry Provido, assigned at Quezon provincial jail, sniffing “shabu”

(methamphetamine hydrochloride).

Seven small plastics of shabu weighing 27.6 grams worth P50,000 and drug paraphernalia were seized from the suspects. Police also confiscated two unlicensed caliber .9mm, two magazines and several

bullets.

Armamento said the raid was part of a simultaneous “one time-big time” operations conducted by different police stations in the province.