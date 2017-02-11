Cayetano to Reds: Let’s not waste ‘best chance for peace’

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Saturday appealed to the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the National Democratic Front (NDF) to join a “peaceful revolution” and to stand against war for the sake of the Filipinos.

“The Duterte administration is your best chance for meaningful change, reform, and peaceful revolution. The CPP-NDF group should understand and give more since the administration has met them more than halfway already,” Cayetano said in a statement.

Despite the termination of the peace negotiations ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte, the senator remains hopeful that the talks will continue between the government and the communist rebels.

The President last week announced that the peace talks will no longer continue unless there is a compelling reason that will benefit the interest of the nation, he also reasoned that many soldiers have died despite the unilateral ceasefire.

Cayetano said he understands the need for the President to take a hard stand on the issue, but added that he is still hoping that the two sides will return to the table to negotiate peacefully.

“Quoting Former Israeli President Shimon Peres, in peace negotiations, if you give too much, you lose your base. If you give too little, you lose the other side. Thus, there has to be pressure from all of us Filipinos to get these two sides to give more and accept less,” he said.

The senator said that the communists’ side thinks that the government is giving too little, but that the government already given them so much, “no other President has given this much this soon,” he said.

Cayetano mentioned the administration’s efforts on opening up cabinet positions and all lines of communication and dialogue with the left.

“Those who have chosen a parliamentary rather than an armed struggle are always welcome and are part of a healthy dialogue with the government,” the senator added. CDG