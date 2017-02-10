AFP drops leaflets over Davao Oriental urging rebels to surrender

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) dropped a total of 12,500 leaflets on Wednesday and Thursday over Davao Oriental asking members of the New People’s Army to surrender as it renewed hostilities against the communist rebels.

The leaflets were dropped by an Air Force UH-1, or Huey, helicopter, Capt. Rhyan Batchar, spokesman of the 10th Infantry Division, told Inquirer in a telephone interview.

He said Davao Oriental was chosen because of recent encounters in the area and because most of latest NPA surrenderees came from the province.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ground troops also distributed some leaflets to residents in several areas.

Since Feb. 1, Batchar added, 10 communist rebels have turned themselves to the government.

“To those who want to return to the government fold, contact the nearest soldier or village official in your area because they are ready to help you to go back to your normal lives and have a bright future with your families,” the leaflet read in Cebuano.

After a validation process from the government, communist rebels who surrender will receive cash assistance, an additional cash for the surrendered firearms, and livelihood assistance.

A list of the cash equivalents of surrendered firearms is also included in the leaflets.

The assistance is part of the Comprehensive Local Integration Program (CLIP), a national reintegration program for the communist rebels.

President Rodrigo Duterte terminated the peace talks last week after the communist rebels lifted its unilateral ceasefire and killed six soldiers.

Meanwhile, Jose Maria Sison, founding chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), has urged the government to continue the peace negotiations. /atm