Police arrest 3 in Baguio for burning Philex trucks

BAGUIO CITY — The police arrested three people on Thursday (Feb. 9) who were implicated in the torching of two trucks owned by the Philex Mining Corporation earlier in the Benguet town of Itogon.

Details about the suspects have not been released at press time.

They were arrested here at 8:52 a.m., more than an hour after armed men claiming to be communist rebels set fire to trucks that were delivering ore concentrate to a port in La Union province at 7:30 a.m.

The Cordillera police said the three suspects were travelling in two getaway vehicles. The police intercepted one of the vehicles at Gibraltar village, near the access road to Itogon. The second vehicle was caught along Ambuklao Road. SFM