Businesswoman found floating on Pasig river

MANILA — The body of a 59-year-old businesswoman, believed to have drowned, was found floating along the Pasig riverbank in Barangay Buting, Pasig City, on Wednesday morning.

The police identified the victim as Isidra de Lumban, a resident of M. Almeda Street, Pateros, through a postal identification card recovered from her possession.

Senior Police Officer 1 Hermel Vergara, case investigator, told the Philippine Daily Inquirer the victim left their home around 5 a.m. to buy medicine as she was complaining of stomach ache. Her family had started looking for her two hours after she failed to return home, the police said.

Upon identification, the police immediately informed the victim’s family in Pateros.

A police report submitted to the Eastern Police Director, Chief Superintendent Romulo Sapitula, said a certain Nilda saw the floating body along E. Mendoza Street while cleaning around 5:30 a.m. She immediately reported finding the body to the Barangay Security Force. Members of the police community precinct 2 acted on the report.

Vergara said the victim’s family told him the victim had left a note before leaving.

The police have not read the note, said Chief Inspector Roberto Garcia, chief of the Pasig City station investigation unit. Police have been checking for signs of foul play, he added. SFM