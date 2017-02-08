Duterte OKs conferment of Medal of Valor on 42 fallen SAF men
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the conferment of the Medal of Valor (Medalya ng Kagitingan) on the 42 commandos of the Special Action Force (SAF) who were killed during the Mamasapano clash in 2015.
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, in a letter, informed Interior Secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno of the President’s approval of his endorsement.
“I am pleased to transmit to you the endorsed letter by the President, approving to upgrade the Philippine National Police (PNP) Distinguished Medal (Medalya ng Kabayanihan) of the forty two (42) members of the PNP Special Action Force as set forth therein to the posthumous award of the PNP Medal of Valor (Medalya ng Kagitingan).
The National Police Commission (Napolcom) earlier recommended to the President to award the Medalya ng Kagitingan to the 42 SAF members.
The 42 SAF members were:
1. Police Chief Inspector Ryan Pabalinas
2. Police Chief Inspector Max Jim Tria
3. Police Chief Inspector John Garry Erana
4. Police Chief Inspector Cyrus Anniban
5. Police Senior Inspector Joey Gamutan
6. Police Senior Inspector Rennie Lumasag Tayrus
7. SPO2 Lover Ladao Inocencio
8. SPO1 Rodrigo Fernandez Acob, Jr.
9. SPO1 Virgel Serion Villanueva
10. SPO1 Noel Onangey Golocan
11. SPO1 Andres Duque, Jr.
12. SPO1 Junrel Kibete
13. SPO1 Victoriano Acain, Jr.
14. SPO1 Robert Allaga
15. SPO1 Jedz-in Asjali
16. SPO1 John Lloyd Sumbilla
17. PO3 Amman Esmula
18. PO3 Romeo Senin II
19. PO3 Chum Agabon
20. PO3 Glenn Bedua
21. PO3 Richelle Baluga
22. PO3 Noel Balaca, Jr.
23. PO3 Joel Dulnuan
24. PO3 Walner Danao
25. PO3 Godofredo Cabanlet
26. PO3 Franklin Danao
27. PO3 Jerry Kayob
28. PO3 Noble Kiangan
29. PO3 Ehraim Mejia
30. PO3 Omar Nacionales
31. PO3 Rodel Ramacula
32. PO3 Roger Cordero Cordero
33. PO3 Peterson Indongsan Carap
34. PO3 Nicky de Castro Nacino, Jr.
35. PO2 Russel Bilog
36. PO2 Windel Candano
37. PO2 Loreto Capinding II
38. Po2 Gringo Cayang-o
39. PO2 Mark Lory Clemencio
40. PO2 Joseph Sagonoy
41. PO2 oliebeth Viernes
42. PO2 Angel Chocowen Kodiamat
Two of the SAF troopers, Senior Insp. Gednat Tabdi and Police Officer 2 Romeo Cempron, were earlier awarded the Medal of Valor.
The other 42 SAF commandos were given the PNP Distinguished Conduct Medal (Medalya ng Kabayanihan) on Nov. 25, 2015.
Duterte earlier said he was wondering why only two SAF commandos who took part in the Mamasapano operation received the Medal of Valor.