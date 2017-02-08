Duterte OKs conferment of Medal of Valor on 42 fallen SAF men

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the conferment of the Medal of Valor (Medalya ng Kagitingan) on the 42 commandos of the Special Action Force (SAF) who were killed during the Mamasapano clash in 2015.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, in a letter, informed Interior Secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno of the President’s approval of his endorsement.

“I am pleased to transmit to you the endorsed letter by the President, approving to upgrade the Philippine National Police (PNP) Distinguished Medal (Medalya ng Kabayanihan) of the forty two (42) members of the PNP Special Action Force as set forth therein to the posthumous award of the PNP Medal of Valor (Medalya ng Kagitingan).

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) earlier recommended to the President to award the Medalya ng Kagitingan to the 42 SAF members.

The 42 SAF members were:

1. Police Chief Inspector Ryan Pabalinas

2. Police Chief Inspector Max Jim Tria

3. Police Chief Inspector John Garry Erana

4. Police Chief Inspector Cyrus Anniban

5. Police Senior Inspector Joey Gamutan

6. Police Senior Inspector Rennie Lumasag Tayrus

7. SPO2 Lover Ladao Inocencio

8. SPO1 Rodrigo Fernandez Acob, Jr.

9. SPO1 Virgel Serion Villanueva

10. SPO1 Noel Onangey Golocan

11. SPO1 Andres Duque, Jr.

12. SPO1 Junrel Kibete

13. SPO1 Victoriano Acain, Jr.

14. SPO1 Robert Allaga

15. SPO1 Jedz-in Asjali

16. SPO1 John Lloyd Sumbilla

17. PO3 Amman Esmula

18. PO3 Romeo Senin II

19. PO3 Chum Agabon

20. PO3 Glenn Bedua

21. PO3 Richelle Baluga

22. PO3 Noel Balaca, Jr.

23. PO3 Joel Dulnuan

24. PO3 Walner Danao

25. PO3 Godofredo Cabanlet

26. PO3 Franklin Danao

27. PO3 Jerry Kayob

28. PO3 Noble Kiangan

29. PO3 Ehraim Mejia

30. PO3 Omar Nacionales

31. PO3 Rodel Ramacula

32. PO3 Roger Cordero Cordero

33. PO3 Peterson Indongsan Carap

34. PO3 Nicky de Castro Nacino, Jr.

35. PO2 Russel Bilog

36. PO2 Windel Candano

37. PO2 Loreto Capinding II

38. Po2 Gringo Cayang-o

39. PO2 Mark Lory Clemencio

40. PO2 Joseph Sagonoy

41. PO2 oliebeth Viernes

42. PO2 Angel Chocowen Kodiamat

Two of the SAF troopers, Senior Insp. Gednat Tabdi and Police Officer 2 Romeo Cempron, were earlier awarded the Medal of Valor.

The other 42 SAF commandos were given the PNP Distinguished Conduct Medal (Medalya ng Kabayanihan) on Nov. 25, 2015.

Duterte earlier said he was wondering why only two SAF commandos who took part in the Mamasapano operation received the Medal of Valor.