Tuesday, February 7, 2017
newsinfo / Nation
Duterte approves revival of mandatory ROTC for Grades 11, 12

/ 06:01 PM February 07, 2017
pinol

Photo courtesy of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol

President Rodrigo Duterte approved on Tuesday the revival of the Reserved Officers Training Course (ROTC) for Grades 11 and 12 in public and private schools nationwide.

Duterte expressed his approval during a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang.

In a Facebook post, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said “the approval by the President  came after the members discussed the issue thoroughly.”

“This will now be forwarded to Congress and Senate and certified as urgent by President Duterte,” Piñol said.

He said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana proposed an amendment to Republic Act 7077 to make ROTC mandatory.

Piñol quoted Lorenzana as saying “ROTC instills patriotism, love of country, moral and spiritual values, respect for human rights and adherence to the Constitution.” RAM/rga

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over the 12th Cabinet Meeting at the State Dining Room in Malacañang on February 7, 2017. SIMEON CELI JR./Presidential Photo

