Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Marines kill 5 Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sulu clash

/ 12:03 PM February 07, 2017
ARMY TROOPS IN ACTION IN MINDANAO: In this August 2016 file photo, Army soldiers recover an Abu Sayyaf camp in Basilan. (PHOTO FROM CPIO-WESTERN MINDANAO COMMAND)

Soldiers clear a trench inside an Abu Sayyaf camp which government forces overran in August 2016 file. CPIO-WESTERN MINDANAO COMMAND

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Five suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits were killed in a clash with Marines on Capual Island off Omar town in Sulu on Tuesday, the military reported.

Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command, said the bodies of the five suspected bandits had been recovered.

The clash happened five days after soldiers battled with the Abu Sayyaf in Luuk town, where two suspected bandits were captured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The military has been pursuing the Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sulu since last month.

On Jan. 31, five bandits were also killed in Panamao. CBB/rga

TAGS: abu sayyaf, Capual Island, Marines, news, Sulu, Westmincom
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved