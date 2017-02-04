Duterte: No more peace talks with Reds without ‘compelling reason’

The peace talks with communist rebels would no longer continue, President Rodrigo Duterte told reporters on Saturday during his visit to his parents’ graves in Davao City.

“Peace talks will remain cancelled unless there is a compelling reason that will benefit the interest of the nation,” Duterte said, a day after the administration lifted its unilateral ceasefire with the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

He also directed government negotiators, who had been engaged in talks with communists in Rome, to return to the country.

He chided the communists rebels for apparently wanting hostilities to continue.

“If you want to extend it for another 50 years, so be it. I’d be happy to accommodate you,” he said.

He stressed that he had “walked the extra mile” for peace.

The next round of peace negotiations was due to be held in The Netherlands on Feb. 22.

Earlier Saturday, the government peace panel said the talks were scheduled to continue despite the lifting of the unilateral ceasefire. /atm