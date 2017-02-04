Briton plotted to join Abu Sayyaf bandits

LONDON—A British supermarket worker was convicted on Thursday of preparing to fight with the Abu Sayyaf bandit group.

Ryan Counsell, 28, was found guilty of preparing for acts of terrorism.

Counsell had booked to fly on July 13 last year to Zamboanga City, the closest city to Basilan island, a stronghold of Abu Sayyaf, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Abu Sayyaf is listed as a banned terrorist group in Britain, the jury at Woolwich Crown Court in southeast London heard.

He had bought military equipment to “engage in combat or support an extremist group,” the court was told.

Jurors heard how Counsell had spent almost £900 ($1,130) on “heavy-duty, military-style boots, combat trousers, camouflage clothing, knee and elbow pads, a monocular scope, rifle magazine pouches and a cheek pad to be attached to the stock of a rifle.”

He had a bomb-making manual and documents providing “practical advice for someone wanting to travel to Syria to join Islamic State.”—AFP