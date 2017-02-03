AFP: 3 soldiers killed by NPA had at least 24 gunshots each

The three soldiers who were killed by suspected communist rebels in Bukidnon last Wednesday sustained at least 24 gunshots each, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Friday.

Quoting the findings of the Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operatives in Malaybalay City, Army’s 4th Infantry Division spokesperson Captain Joe Martinez said the three soldiers had a total of 76 gunshots of different calibers.

The soldiers were unarmed and were wearing civilian clothes when they were shot to death at Sitio Kaleb, Brgy. Kibalabag. They had just collected their allowance and were on their way back to the camp before they were killed.

“The investigation revealed that the soldiers were on board two motorcycles traversing the route of the said outskirt community when the NPA (New People’s Army) flagged them down and eventually killed them,” Martinez said.

Recovered near the site of the dead soldiers were ammunition for assorted weapons.

The incident came a few hours after the NPA announced it was ending its unilateral ceasefire effective Feb. 10. IDL

