AFP questions ‘lack of control’ in NDF leadership

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday questioned the supposed “lack of control” in the leadership of the National Democratic Front (NDF), after the New People’s Army (NPA) terminated its unilateral ceasefire.

The NDF and its armed wing, the NPA, released conflicting statements on the termination of the ceasefire. The NDF’s Fidel Agcaoili said they were on “active defense mode” but said they were not withdrawing the unilateral ceasefire.

NPA spokesperson Ka Oris, meanwhile, announced their termination of the unilateral ceasefire effective Feb. 10, citing the government’s failure to release political prisoners and the military’s presence in their “areas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This reflects the need for CPP (Communist Party of the Philippines)-NDF-NPA leadership to control the actions of their people on the ground,” AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Edgard Arevalo said in a statement.

“The same lack of control led to various infractions of their own ceasefire declaration that disturbed the ongoing negotiations,” he added.

The Department of National Defense said the military will continue to implement its unilateral ceasefire unless ordered otherwise by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The government and communists declared their own unilateral ceasefire last August. It was broken after a firefight in Makilala, North Cotabato last week, which left one rebel dead.

Several incidents of abduction, extortion and ambush supposedly done by the NPA were reported by the military since Sunday. RAM