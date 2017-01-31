Lorenzana: AFP’s all-out ops in Mindanao in full swing

The military’s all-out operations against the Abu Sayyaf and other local terrorist groups are in full swing, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Tuesday.

This was after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered on Sunday a “full-press military operation” against the terrorist groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS).

Last week, Lorenzana said that Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon had moved from Basilan to Lanao in Central Mindanao to unify local terrorist groups. He is considered as the overall leader of the IS in the Philippines.

“I would like to inform my fellow Mindanaoans and Filipinos that operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines against the Abu Sayyaf and other local terrorist groups are now in full swing,” the defense chief said in a statement.

Lorenzana said they would use all available ground, air, and sea assets against their enemies, and “will leave them no room for escape.”

The defense secretary also called on residents to refuse terrorists who are seeking refuge.

“Huwag ninyong tulungan ang mga terorista. Kung tatakbo sila sa mga bahay niyo, huwag niyo silang patuluyin, kakanlungin at itatago. Kung mga kamag-anak o kaibigan ninyo sila at gusto niya silang sagipin, kumbinishin niyo silang magbalik-loob sa pamahalaan habang may panahon pa,” Lorenzana said.

(Don’t help the terrorists. If they run to your home, don’t let them come in and hide. If they’re your relatives or friends and you want to save them, convince them to surrender to the government while there’s still time.)

At least 15 militants, including an Indonesian, have been killed in the military’s operations in Lanao del Sur, the AFP said last weekend. JE/rga