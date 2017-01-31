Makeup artist loses P50K to date

A makeup artist in Quezon City lost close to P50,000 worth of cash and valuables to a man he met through a mobile dating app on Sunday.

Kit Lemuel Tubera told police that his “date” suddenly fled with his belongings while he was moving to the back seat of the suspect’s car at the corner of Matatag and Mabuhay Streets in Barangay Central at 12:30 a.m.

Case investigator PO3 Richard Villamor said that Tubera met the suspect through the gay dating app Grindr and agreed to meet with him on Sunday.

Upon their meeting, the 23-year-old victim sat in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s car but was asked by the suspect to move to the back seat.

As soon as he stepped out of the white Honda City (UIE 975), Tubera said the suspect sped off with his cell phones and gadgets worth more than P35,000, a makeup kit worth P10,000 and P1,400 in cash.

Authorities are still coordinating with the Land Transportation Office to identify the suspect. — Jovic Yee