2 Army soldiers killed in Isabela by suspected NPA rebels

ECHAGUE, Isabela — Two Army soldiers were killed Monday morning (Jan. 30) in an ambush staged by suspected New People’s Army rebels at the boundary of Barangays (villages)Benguet and Mabbayad here, the military said.

The 5th Infantry Division in Gamu town withheld the names of the soldiers to give the military time to inform their families.

Military reports said the slain soldiers were with Barangay Benguet chairman Rafael Guinanoy, barangay secretary Joji Ferrer and barangay councilman Rudy Acasio when they were ambushed by armed men at 8 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 502nd Infantry Brigade and the PNP Scene of the Crime Operatives have been investigating the crime scene.

Soldiers from the 86th Infantry Battalion have launched pursuit operations against the attackers.

President Duterte and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines have each imposed a ceasefire on their troops due to an ongoing peace negotiation. The Philippine government and the NDFP panels met recently in Rome for the third round of talks, which included proposals for a joint ceasefire agreement. SFM