Sta. Isabel’s wife pleads: Play audio of Dumlao at Senate

The wife of SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel on Friday pleaded to the Senate to allow her to play a recorded conversation with her husband’s “boss,” Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Illegal Drugs Group head Supt. Raphael Dumlao III.

“Hindi na ako nakakatulog ng maayos dahil sa problema, sana po matapos na ito at payagang i-play ‘yung cellphone record ng conversations ko sa Senate… Nandoon po lahat, kaya po ako humihiling sa Senate na sana i-play po para malaman ang buong katotohanan,” Jinky Sta. Isabel said in an interview with DZMM at Public Attorneys Office (PAO).

(I cannot sleep well because of the problem, I hope this will end soon and I hope that they allow me to play the cellphone record of conversations with Dumlao at the Senate… Everything is there, I am asking the Senate to have it played to know the whole truth.)

SP03 Ricky Sta. Isabel, a member of the PNP-AIDG, is the principal accused of abducting and killing Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo inside the PNP headquarters.

His wife, Jinky, said that the Senate is the “right venue” to play the recorded conversation with Dumlao, and it will also allow the public to know the truth.

Amid overwhelming evidence pointing to him, SPO3 Sta. Isabel said at the Senate hearing held on Thursday that he had nothing to do with the case, saying that those were ‘just allegations.’

He claimed that Jee’s abduction and murder were orchestrated by Dumlao and Senior Supt. Allan Macapagal of the PNP-AIKG.

Dumlao denied Sta. Isabel’s claims.

Sta. Isabel’s wife said that she was willing to be jailed for six years just to have the recorded conversation played at the Senate.

“Ayun din po ang sinabi ng asawa ko, willing din po siya magpakulong para lang po ma-play ‘yung cellphone conversation namin ng kanyang boss na si Atty. Raphael Dumlao III,” she added.

(That’s what my husband said as well, he’s also willing to be jailed in order to have our cellphone conversation with his boss, Atty. Raphael Dumlao III played at the Senate.) JE/rga

