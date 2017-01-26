Despite P8k monthly pay, Sta. Isabel declared millions in SALN

With a measly monthly salary of P8,000, the cop tagged in the abduction and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo declared a total of more than P17 million assets in 2015.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Chief Superintendent Roel Obusan said that based on their financial investigation, SPO3 Ricky Sta.Isabel and his spouse had an asset of P17.328 million in 2015 but also declared P3.30 million liabilities.

Obusan said that Sta. Isabel’s statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) showed that the latter owned real properties worth P14.443 million and another P2.885 million worth of personal properties.

“Sta. Isabel has a real property or house and lot… He has five (houses and lots) your honor all in Bagumbong, Caloocan city and one in Cubao, Quezon City where he owns a commercial building, a 4-story commercial building,” the CIDG chief said.

Obusan said Sta. Isabel also has 3 lots in Caloocan, a 2014 Toyota Hilux, a 2012 Toyota Vios, 2014 Honda tricycle and a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle.

“However in some analysis, the assets of Sta. Isabel as compared to 2014, it’s P2 million. Meaning, for 2014, he has a net worth of P20.366 million,” he said.

Obusan said they are still investigating the bank accounts of Sta. Isabel.

On Senator Grace Poe’s questioning, the cop later admitted that his salary was only P8,000 a month but said he and wife, Jinky, had other sources of income. IDL/rga

