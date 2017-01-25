Death penalty reimposition not Senate’s priority, says Pimentel

The proposed revival of the death penalty is not among the priority measures that the Senate plans to approve in the 17th Congress since there was no assurance that it would get the support of the chamber, Senate President Aqulino “Koko” Pimentel III said on Wednesday.

“Death penalty is the House’ priority. Hindi sa (Not of the) Senate,” Pimentel said in an interview at the Senate.

“Ang commitment ng Senado sa death penalty (The Senate’s commitment on death penalty) is we will discuss it in plenary at the soonest possible time pero hindi namin magagarantiya na (but we cannot guarantee that) it will get the overwhelming support of the members.”

“When we commit kasi at least we have a feeling that it will get the support of the members,” the Senate leader added.

But Senator Manny Pacquiao, who is pushing for the passage of the bill, claimed that more than 10 senators are already supportive of the measure.

“Madami,” Pacquiao told reporters when asked if he had his own headcount of senators supporting the revival of the capital punishment.

Asked again if the number would reach 10, the senator said, “Mahigit, mahigit” but did not elaborate.

Pacquiao said he would insist that the issue be debated in the Senate so he could explain to his colleagues why it was important to restore the death penalty in the country at least on drug cases.

“Ang importante, gusto kong malaman kung bakit mag o-oppose o anong reason kung bakit kaya o anong dahilan. ‘Yun ang gusto ko para ma-explain kong mabuti,” he said.

(The important thing is we should be able to explain our side for it or against it. That’s what I want to do, to explain it well.)

“Ang sinusulong ko lang naman ay death penalty for drugs, drugs muna…one at a time, drugs lang muna ang pinu-push ko nang husto. About drugs lang muna kasi ‘yan ang problema sa ating bansa,” the neophyte senator added.

(What I am really pushing for is death penalty for drugs, just drugs for the meantime. One at a time. I am pushing for death penalty for drugs because that is the most urgent concern in the country.) IDL