P1-M reward for info on Iloilo drug lord

ILOILO CITY — A total of P1 million in cash reward will be given to information leading to the arrest of alleged Iloilo drug lord Richard Prevendido.

The Iloilo Provincial Peace and Order Council on Wednesday passed a resolution authorizing Gov. Arthur Defensor to offer a P500,000 cash reward.

On Monday, the City Peace and Order Council chaired by Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog also approved a P500,000 cash reward for the arrest of Prevendido.

The Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency have tagged Prevendido as the head of one of two groups supplying illegal drugs in Iloilo and Western Visayas.

The other group was headed by slain alleged drug lord Melvin Odicta. CDG