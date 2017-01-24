Duterte to create commission to probe Mamasapano massacre

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he would create a commission to investigate the botched Mamasapano operation, which killed 44 Special Action Force (SAF) commandos.

Duterte said he would ask Supreme Court justices and individuals from the civilian sector to compose the commission.

“I will create a commission and appoint men of integrity to investigate,” he said in a speech before families of the slain SAF troopers in Malacañang.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the commission could summon former President Benigno Aquino III.

“You can summon and even ask the United States government of their participation and where did the reward money go,” Durerte said. RAM/rga