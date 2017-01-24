Declare Miss Universe tilt a non-working holiday—solon

Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo on Tuesday urged Malacañang to declare January, 30, the coronation day of Miss Universe 2016, a non-working holiday.

Castelo, who is also the chairman of House committee in Metro Manila Development said that declaring the said date a holiday will give Filipinos the opportunity to watch the international pageant and to give support for Maxine Medina, the country’s representative.

“Last hosted by the Philippines in 1994, the much awaited competition of beautiful women from across the globe would be held right here in our country, in Manila actually, so the more the occasion becomes very relevant for all of us,” Castelo said in a statement.

“It would be a pity if our countrymen miss the opportunity to witness in their own backyard a contest where Filipinas have proven to excel and become certified champions on beauty and brains,” he further explained.

Workers will enjoy a long weekend starting from the celebration of the Chinese New Year on January 28 if President Rodrigo Duterte declares the Miss Universe coronation a special holiday.

Castelo further explained that it would give the people “respite from political noise and corporate stress,” and would also spare Metro Manila from traffic.

“Remember, Manila would be on the eye of the world during the Miss Universe. The city should be at its best when the curtain rises,” he added.

The Miss Universe 2016 pageant will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on January 30. RAM

