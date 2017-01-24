More Filipinos went hungry in last quarter of 2016

More Filipinos experienced hunger in the last quarter of 2016, according to a latest survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The survey, conducted from Dec. 3 to 6 last year, estimated 3.1 million families or 13.9 percent of 1,500 respondents experienced hunger at least once in the final quarter.

The latest figure was 3.3 points higher than the 10.6 percent recorded in September 2016 and 2.2 points above the 11.7 percent logged in December 2015.

Average hunger in 2016 steadied at 13.3 percent from 13.4 percent in 2015. This is the lowest recorded since the 11.8 percent in 2004.

“The measure of hunger refers to involuntary suffering because the respondents answer a survey question that specifies hunger due to lack of food to eat,” SWS said.

The same survey showed that quarterly hunger situation steadied across geographic areas, rising 5.7 points to 13 percent or estimated 399,000 families in Metro Manila in December from 7.3% (about 225,000 families) in September.

Hunger also increased by 3.3 points, 3.7 points, 1.7 points in Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, respectively, SWS said. RAM

