Duterte explains why Bato should not be fired

President Duterte has cleared embattled Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa of any criminal liability in the kidnapping and slay case of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

Jee was murdered after he was kidnapped last year by a group led by a rogue policeman who extorted ransom from the victim’s wife.

The killing is the la test in a long list of criminal acts by members of the Philippine National Police, regarded as one of the nation’s most corrupt institutions.

The case has also fueled concerns about the PNP’s role in enforcing President Duterte’s crime war that has left more than 6,000 dead since he came to power last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, President Duterte explained why Dela Rosa should not be fired.

“There are two ways of committing crime under the revised penal code. What is it? Felony, malice or negligence. From the looks of it wala akong nakitang (I saw no) criminal intent, really to, on the part of Dela Rosa and the rest of the officers,” Duterte said in a speech during the birthday celebration of dela Rosa at Camp Crame on Sunday night.

“Sino ba naman ay may gustong gawin mo yan sa kampo mo? Wala e,” he added.

(Who would want to commit such a crime inside the camp?)

The President, in an interview with GMA News, said he still has the confidence in his longtime security aide.

“He stays there. Bato has my complete trust,” he said.

READ: Despite Korean slay case, Duterte says PNP chief will stay

At a press conference, Dela Rosa said he offered his resignation to Duterte when the President attended his birthday celebration. The Chief Executive rejected it.

“Pagpasok ni (President Duterte) doon, sabi ko sa kanya: ‘Sir, they’re calling for my resignation. Mag-resign na ako.’ Sabi niya: ‘No, mag-trabaho ka,’” he said.

(“At the gathering I told the President: ‘Sir, they’re calling for my resignation. I’m offering my resignation.’ He replied: ‘No, just to go work.’”)

READ: Duterte tells Bato: Don’t resign

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, who earlier told dela Rosa to resign, was also present during the gathering.

Dela Rosa said he and Alvarez remained in good terms despite the incident.

In an interview on Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the PNP chief should not be blamed for the death of Jee Ick-joo.

“The individuals involved were not part of the PNP Chief’s team and that…And that these matters are exactly what the President has said, that there is corruption in – within the institutions,” Abella said.

He said critics calling for the resignation of Dela Rosa misunderstood the situation.

“I think they misunderstand the situation,” he said.

Asked whether the killing would affect the credibility of the PNP’s “Oplan Tokhang Campaign”, he said “this simply goes to show that the depth of corruption has really taken root within government institutions.”

“(W)e need to continue to support efforts like the President’s and the PNP General Director Dela Rosa in their pursuit of making – of addressing crime and corruption,” he said.

The abduction

Jee was abducted from his home on Oct. 18, 2016, along with a househelp, Marissa Dawis.

Investigation by the Luzon Field Unit of the Philippine National Police-Anti-Kidnapping Group said cops barged inside Jee’s home with a fake arrest warrant, saying the foreigner was involved in drug activities. It was guised under the “Oplan Tokhang” operation.

Dawis was let go by the kidnappers past midnight on Oct. 19, but recalled hearing her employer offer P4 million in exchange while they were inside her boss’ black vehicle.

Choi had reportedly paid P5 million in exchange for her husband, without the knowledge of the police.

Strangled

The South Korean foreign ministry, citing a Philippine government report, said last week that Jee was strangled and burned to ashes in a crematorium on the day he was abducted.

The crematorium was owned by a former police officer, said the foreign ministry.

South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se demanded answers after receiving a phone call from Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay to inform him of the murder.

“Minister Yun, expressing grave shock over the implication of Philippine police officers in the case, asked that the Philippine government get to the bottom of the case and bring those responsible to justice,” said a foreign ministry spokesperson.

Eight suspects

He said eight suspects, including three policemen, were being investigated.

“The Philippine police told us that several police officers had been named as suspects in the kidnapping and murder,” said the ministry official.

SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, an officer suspected to have led the kidnapping, surrendered last week, according to the PNP spokesperson, Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos.

Carlos said two officers who went with Sta. Isabel to the house were also under investigation.

Carlos said a retired police officer was also believed to be involved but had fled to Canada.

All the accused officers were from the Anti-Illegal Drugs Group based at PNP headquarters in Quezon City. They had gone to Jee’s home on the pretext of a drug raid, Carlos said. /ac