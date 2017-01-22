Despite Korean slay case, Duterte says PNP chief will stay

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday came to the defense of beleaguered Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, rejecting calls for the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to step down from his post over the killing of South Korean executive Jee Ick-joo.

In a palpable vote of confidence, Duterte attended his longtime security aide’s 55th birthday party last night, which was held at the PNP Multipurpose Center in Camp Crame, just a few steps away from the area where Jee was allegedly strangled to death inside the foreigner’s vehicle.

“He stays there. Bato has my complete trust,” the President told GMA News.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief executive also assured the public that the policemen implicated in Jee’s kidnap-slay would be prosecuted and that he would not tolerate their unlawful acts. /ATM