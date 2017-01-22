Trump leaves world in jitters

WASHINGTON—The world has reacted with caution at US President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech, where he promised an “America first” policy, but appeared to offer no specifics about his country’s place in the world.

There was trepidation in China and Japan, sorrow and anger in Mexico, cork-popping in Moscow and disappointment in Britain, among others.

The billionaire businessman and reality television star—the first president who had never held political office or high military rank—promised to stir a “new national pride” and protect America from the “ravages” of countries he says have stolen US jobs.

“This American carnage stops right here,” Trump declared. In a warning to the world, he said, “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America first.”

Here are some of the global responses to Friday’s historic event:

Mexico

Perhaps no country was watching the speech more closely than Mexico. Trump has made disparaging remarks about immigrants who come to the US illegally and sought to pressure companies not to set up shop in Mexico by threatening a border tariff on goods manufactured there and exported to the US.

So Trump’s talk of “protect(ing) our borders,” “America first” and “buy American and hire American” had particular resonance in America’s southern neighbor.

Ricardo Anaya Cortes, president of the conservative opposition National Action Party, called for “the unity of all Mexicans, unity in the face of this protectionist, demagogic and protectionist speech we just heard.”

The US is Mexico’s largest commercial partner, buying some 80 percent of its $532 billion in exports in 2015. It is the second-largest market for US exports.

“At least the word ‘Mexico’ was not heard in the speech. Nevertheless, one can expect the United States to launch a hyperprotectionist project,” said Ilan Semo Groman, a researcher at Iberoamericana University.

If Trump truly moves to block or drive away US investment in Mexico, Semo said Mexico should focus its commercial efforts on other countries.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said his government would “establish a respectful” dialogue with Washington, but stressed that “national interest and the protection of Mexicans” remained top priorities going forward.

China

Chinese state-run nationalist tabloid, the Global Times, said the speech indicated that the US and China would inevitably face trade tensions. In a commentary on Saturday following Trump’s inauguration, it said “dramatic changes” lay ahead for the US and the global economic order.

“Undoubtedly, the Trump administration will be igniting many ‘fires’ on its front door and around the world. Let’s wait and see when it will be China’s turn,” it said.

The paper noted that Trump blamed foreign trade policies for failing to put “America first,” and said trade tensions seemed “inevitable within the four years ahead.”

It said it expected that the Trump administration, in seeking to bring factories back to the US from China, will use the US government’s relations with Taiwan as “merely a bargaining chip for them to put trade pressure on China.”

Domestic broadcasters were barred from screening Trump’s inaugural speech live, with authorities perhaps fearful it might contain more attacks on the country’s Communist party leaders.

Russia

At the Telegraph building not far from the Kremlin, a group of nationalist activists put on a party to celebrate the victory of the man who has come to be seen as the Kremlin’s candidate, with champagne and traditional Russian pies for guests.

However, there were more journalists at the party than genuine Trump enthusiasts and there was a sense that the jubilation was a little artificial.

While there was no doubt that the Russian political establishment are cautiously optimistic about relations under Trump, modern Russia is a largely apolitical country, and there was little sense of genuine excitement among ordinary Russians.

“We are ready to do our share of the work in order to improve the relationship,” Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The Army of Russia shops in central Moscow offered all Americans 10 percent off merchandise on inauguration day, while the occasional restaurant offered a Trump burger or other gimmick.

While there were continued denials about Russian meddling in the election, there was also a pride in Russia’s central place in the dialogue. One man wore a T-shirt with “You’ve been hacked” inscribed on it.

Japan

In Tokyo, residents expressed worries that the “America first” policy would usher in an era of populism and protectionism at the expense of the rest of the world.

Retiree Kuninobu Inoue, who lived in the US in the 1990s, is concerned about trade frictions between Japan and the US citing Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Protectionist policies such as the withdrawal from TPP and renegotiation of North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) will have a negative impact on the global economy including Japan’s, added Akio Mimura, head of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed the importance of the Asia-Pacific region as a source of growth but also tensions.

“In the 21st century, while the Asia-Pacific region is the source of the global economic growth, the security environment of the region is becoming more severe,” he said in his message.

Others

Pakistan expressed concern that Trump might target it for allegedly harboring militant insurgents while South Korea said it was worried that Washington would ask it to shoulder a bigger share of expenses in US forces on its land as a deterrent against the reclusive North.

Many were disappointed that Trump did not mention Afghanistan, with some warning that if the US stopped helping Kabul it would again fall into the hands of terrorists.

Australians found Trump’s speech “very divisive,” with The Australian newspaper’s Foreign Editor Greg Sheridan writing: “Trump answered one big question with his inauguration address: There is to be no transition from campaign Trump to presidential Trump.”

“And his inauguration address made it clear that he intends to govern just as he campaigned, taking swings at his opponents, extolling his populist mantras, speaking in the slightly weird argot of contemporary down market celebrity,” he added.

Germany said it was preparing to shift its economic strategy toward Asia should the new US administration start a trade war with China, with vice chancellor Sigmar Gabriel warning of a “rough ride” hours after Trump was sworn in.

And British Prime Minister Theresa May did not send wishes to Trump before his swearing in, but opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn urged him to put the “misogyny and the racism” of his presidential campaign behind him.

Liberal Democrat leader, Tim Farron, branded Trump’s trip to the presidency “the most divisive, vulgar and illiberal presidential campaign in memory.” —REPORTS FROM THE WIRES