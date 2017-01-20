Back to ‘crime scene’: SPO3 Sta. Isabel turned over at Camp Crame

SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel has arrived at the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame after an arrest warrant for kidnapping with homicide was issued against him for the killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo last October 18.

Sta. Isabel’s co-accused cops claimed it was him who strangled Jee to death inside an SUV parked at Crame.

Wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet, Sta. Isabel was escorted by PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) personnel to an office inside the AKG headquarters, according to an ABS-CBN report.

It took almost two hours for the AKG facilitating Sta. Isabel’s turn over from the National Bureau of Investigation to their custody.

Few hours before his arrival, PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa told reporters in Crame that Sta. Isabel will be temporarily detained at the PNP Custodial Center.

The arrested PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group cop will be presented back to the court that issued the arrest warrant in Angeles, Pampanga on Monday.

Dela Rosa said he intends to have a “man-to-man talk” with Sta. Isabel.

He said wants to know why Sta. Isabel committed such bold crime inside the police camp. IDL