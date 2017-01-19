2 Abu Sayyaf hostages freed in Sulu

Two men who were abducted by the Abu Sayyaf last October were freed early Thursday in Sulu, the military said.

“The two hostages were freed at around 3 a.m. in Barangay Tagbak in Indanan, Sulu,” Western Mindanao Command public affairs chief Lt. Col. Franco Alano told reporters.

The military officer attributed this to the intensified operations and additional troop deployment against the Abu Sayyaf in Western Mindanao.

A separate military report identified the freed hostages as Dolcesimo Almires and Esteban Janamjam.

The two were abducted in the waters off Pangutaran in Sulu and were believed to be held by sub-leader Jaber Susukan.

The report said two members of the Abu Sayyaf brought them in Parang town and were later found by the government troops.

“The kidnap victims underwent medical check-up and debriefing at Joint Task Force Sulu,” the report said.

The freed hostages will be brought to the Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City./ac