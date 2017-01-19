Mindanao’s ‘drug queen’ nabbed in police bust

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – The so-called drug queen of Mindanao, who reportedly supplied drugs to top drug distributors in the country, such as Kerwin Espinosa, was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Iligan City on Wednesday.

Lovely Adam Impal was caught red-handed while trying to sell a packet of suspected shabu to a PDEA agent.

Seized from her possession were more sachets of shabu, weighing a total of 110 grams with an estimated street value of P550,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ampal earlier surrendered to PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa in 2016 after her name surfaced on the list of Espinosa’s suppliers but she was allowed to go home.

PDEA-10 regional director Adrian Alvariño said Impal was “selling and giving samples of her stock of drugs in an effort to expand her network and re-convince other pushers to go back to selling drugs.”

Impal, however, denied there was a buy-bust operation when taken in from her house in Iligan.

“They just barged into my place and arrested me and my companions,” she told reporters. Arrested with Impal were her sister Farina Rato and Alvin Pamilian.

Impal said “it would be a shame that I surrendered to [Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa] and would return again to drug pushing. No, I do not sell drugs anymore.”

In 2006, Impal was also arrested during a buy-bust operation inside a fastfood chain in Cebu City but she was also freed. SFM