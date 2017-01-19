Senate to probe kidnap cases

Sen. Panfilo Lacson has filed a resolution seeking a Senate inquiry next week into the “tokhang for ransom” practice by police.

In Senate Resolution No. 265, Lacson, head of the Senate public order and dangerous drugs committee, said the inquiry would look into kidnap-for-ransom cases involving the police force “in the guise of enforcing ‘Project Tokhang,’ which is a centerpiece program of the war on drugs of the administration of President Duterte.”

The inquiry aims to investigate “the seeming slow and soft action” of the police leadership into these cases and propose legislation aimed at speeding up the investigation of similar incidents.

The inquiry was prompted by the case of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo, who was taken by police at his home in Angeles City in October last year. His abductors killed him, even after his wife paid a P5-million ransom.

Lacson said a Chinese-Filipino friend was also taken by police using the same cover, but was later freed after his family paid up. His captors had been identified, relieved and are now undergoing investigation.