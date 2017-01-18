DND chief, AFP officials seek people’s backing vs kidnapping

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and top military officials on Wednesday visited the country’s most southwestern island, the municipality of Sibutu in Tawi-Tawi, as part of their camp tour.

Aside from the meeting the soldiers, the officials also wanted to get the support of the community in the government’s campaign against terrorism, kidnapping, piracy, and illegal drugs, Armed Forces of the Philippines public affairs chief Col. Edgard Arevalo said.

Lorenzana also spoke to local officials and military commanders in Tawi-Tawi.

“He emphasized that it is not enough that the military provides the security. Good governance and the cooperation of the people are essential ingredients for progress to set in,” Arevalo said.

He said that the kidnappings around the island remain a great concern to local officials.

“Sibutu Mayor Alshefa Pajiji [gave] his support and that of his constituents to help in the campaign to end the criminal activities of the ASG among other concerns,” Arevalo said.

Mr. Calbi Nami, the President of the Association of Barangay Captains, for his part, sought the assistance of government for solar lights to illuminate their streets and communities to uplift the lives of some 30,000 people of the municipality.

Lorenza was joined by AFP chief Eduardo Año, Army commanding general Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda; Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Adm. Ronald Joseph Mercado; Air Force commanding general Lt. Gen. Edgar Fallorina; and 11 other generals and flag officers from the Department of National Defense, the General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, and Western Mindanao Command, and Director National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Alex Monteagudo.

The officials also visited Zamboanga and Sulu./ac