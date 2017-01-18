Ubial brings fight for condom distribution to social media

Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial has taken to social media to lash out at critics of her department’s plan to distribute condoms in schools as part of its drive against HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus.

“Our call on oppositors: Do not impose your beliefs on others!” Ubial said on Monday in her @Dok_Pau Twitter account.

The Department of Health’s program was announced late last year as part of its “business unusual” strategy to combat HIV, which is also affecting the Filipino youth.

The Catholic Church hierarchy has criticized the DOH move to prevent sexually transmitted infections (STI), saying it would promote promiscuity among the youth.

“My question to those who oppose: if you have better ideas in reducing STIs among the youth, then let’s hear it. Give us your options!” she tweeted.

Filipinos should be allowed to practice safe sex “according to their own beliefs and consciences,” she said.

Contrary to popular opinion, “condoms will not be given like candies” and that it “will be done with very close supervision and counseling.”

Ubial claimed that “studies had shown condoms did not promote promiscuity.”

“In fact, it made those sexually active teens more cautious and knowledgeable of unwanted or unplanned pregnancies and STIs, including HIV, thus they became more careful,” she stressed.

The health secretary maintained that the government primarily promoted abstinence and the delay of one’s sexual debut, as well as saying no to premarital sex.

“If that cannot happen, be faithful to your partners. If that cannot be followed, use condom,” Ubial said.

She added that the DOH would uphold strategies promoting health, protecting people from disease while ensuring the enjoyment of their rights and freedom under the Constitution.

“As long as it is scientifically effective and safe, it’s legally acceptable, not abortifacient according to individual concerns and informed choice, we will implement it,” Ubial said.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III joined the Church in blasting Ubial.

“It’s a boomerang to her. She should not impose her beliefs on us who oppose,” Sotto said in a statement.

He said it would be “insensitive to dismiss the sentiment of a conservative culture just because they failed to implement effective health programs.”

“Your position is temporary but the damage you will cause cannot be reversed,” Sotto told Ubial, whose appointment as health secretary has yet to be confirmed by the Commission on Appointments.

He said he would question her when she faced the commission or even in courts.

The senator has said it will be better for the health department to launch a massive information and education campaign to avoid teen pregnancy and the spread of HIV among the youth.