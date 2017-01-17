Duterte visits wake of junior officer slain in clash with Abus

President Rodrigo Duterte visited the wake of a Special Forces captain killed in a military operation against the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan last week.

Duterte arrived at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday and stayed for about 40 minutes, said Lt. Col. Ray Tiongson, deputy for Army chief public affairs.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Armed Forces chief Gen. Eduardo Año, Army chief Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda were also at the wake.

Captain Clinton Capio, commanding officer of the 1st Special Forces Company, was killed in an intense firefight with the notorious terrorist group in Barangay (village) Cabcaban, Sumisip town last Thursday. The bullet that grazed the right side of his temple killed him.

The young officer was the first combat loss in this year’s operations against the Abu Sayyaf. He was 34 years old and a father to a three-year-old girl.

His posthumous promotion to the rank of major was approved by Duterte, Tiongson said.

Duterte also handed a check to Capio’s wife at the wake.

Capio’s remains were brought to Baguio City on Tuesday and will be brought back to Taguig City on Thursday.

He will be laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Friday, Tiongson said.

As a soldier killed in action, Capio’s benefits include special financial assistance equivalent to six months earnings, scholarships for his child, funeral services support of P80,000, financial assistance from the Presidential Management Staff worth P250,000, and other cash benefits from different organizations/cooperatives in the Army. IDL/rga