Tuesday, January 17, 2017
newsinfo / World
Number of Democrats not attending Trump’s inauguration swells

/ 08:40 AM January 17, 2017
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump says he owns a "great" company but really one of the few things outsiders know for certain is that it is complex and opaque, a hodgepodge of holdings spread around the world. Trump is scheduled to discuss how he will deal with such conflicts at a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In this Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.  AP

WASHINGTON, United States — More than two dozen Democratic lawmakers have now said they will not attend Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Friday, the vast majority of them in protest at Trump’s attack on civil rights icon John Lewis and others.

READ: Trump unleashes attack on US civil rights icon

The following is a list of those who have publicly said they will not attend the ceremony, and the states which they represent:

House of Representatives

Earl Blumenauer (Oregon)

Judy Chu (California)

Katherine Clark (Massachusetts)

Yvette Clarke (New York)

William Lacy Clay (Missouri)

John Conyers (Michigan)

Peter DeFazio (Oregon)

Mark DeSaulnier (California)

Adriano Espaillat (New York)

Marcia Fudge (Ohio)

Raul Grijalva (Arizona)

Luis Gutierrez (Illinois)

Jared Huffman (California)

Pramila Jayapal (Washington)

Barbara Lee (California)

John Lewis (Georgia)

Ted Lieu (California)

Jerrold Nadler (New York)

Mark Pocan (Wisconsin)

Lucille Roybal-Allard (California)

Kurt Schrader (Oregon)

Jose Serrano (New York)

Mark Takano (California)

Nydia Velazquez (New York)

Maxine Waters (California)

Bonnie Watson Coleman (New Jersey)

