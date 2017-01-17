‘Makatizens’ urged to keep streets clear of obstructions

Makati Mayor Abby Binay has called on barangay officials to cooperate with the Department of Environmental Services (DES) in keeping the city’s sidewalks free of obstructions as she reported that 271 streets were cleared in her first six months in office.

“Makatizens have the right to have ‘walkable streets’ that are functional and most importantly, safe for the elderly and children,” Binay said.

“I am calling on our barangay leaders and enforcers to help maintain the cleared streets and sidewalks, and cooperate with our DES teams whenever they conduct clearing operations in their barangays,” she added.

Among the items confiscated during the sidewalk recovery operations were scrap materials, metal basketball stands, metal bars for tents, tires, wood, debris, chairs and tables of eateries and food stalls.

From July to December last year, the DES cleared 178 streets in District 1 and 93 in District 2.