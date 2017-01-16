Cellphone signal shut down in parts of Lapu-Lapu for Miss U event

CEBU CITY—Cellular phone signals will be shut down in some parts of Lapu-Lapu City on Mactan Island, Cebu on Tuesday and Wednesday for the Miss Universe swimwear competition.

The National Telecommunications Commission approved the request of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to turn off the telecommunication signals in Lapu-Lapu at certain hours on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18.

“The same security arrangements we used during the Sinulog will be used for the Ms Universe event,” said Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, PRO-7 director.

Mobile phone signals in Lapu-Lapu City, he said, will be turned off starting 4 a.m. until the Miss Universe events are over. RAM/rga