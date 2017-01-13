13 alleged drug dealers, users nabbed in Olongapo

OLONGAPO CITY—Police arrested 13 suspected drug dealers and users in separate anti-illegal drug operations in this city on Thursday.

Eleven of the suspects were caught in buy-bust operations in the villages of Kalaklan, Pag-asa and Barretto, according to Senior Supt. Melchor Cabalza III, acting director of the Olongapo City Police Office.

Two others were subjects of a search warrant in an alleged drug den in Barangay (village) New Banicain.

Cabalza said the suspects, aged 19 to 52 years, were arrested under the Project Double Barrel Alpha of the Philippine National Police.

Seized from the suspects were 37 sachets containing suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects are facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002. RAM

