Junior officer killed, 4 hurt in clash with Abu Sayyaf in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY—A junior officer was killed in a clash with Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sumisip, Basilan on Thursday.

Killed was Army Captain Clinton Capio, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class 2006 (Mandirigmang Dangal ng Lahi or Mandala).

He was killed in an encounter in the village of Cabcaban in Sumisip.

Major Filemon Tan Jr., spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command, said Capio’s unit clashed with the group of Furuji Indama.

A soldier and three militiamen were also wounded in the fighting.

Governor Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) said he was saddened by the news of Capio’s death.

“I condole with the family of Capt. Capio. He dedicated his life for our people,” Hataman, a native of Sumisip, said.

Capio was company commander who led the operation against Indama’s group in Cabcaban. He belonged to the 1st Special Forces Company and was a native of Baguio City.

Wounded were Sgt. Gilbert Dumlao and militiamen Marvin Indog, Arthur Jimenez and Joel Manuel. RAM/rga

