WATCH: PMA Class 2017 undergoes training with latest PH warship

Thirty cadets from the Philippine Military Academy “Salaknib” Class of 2017 will undergo sea training with the Philippine Navy’s (PN) newly-acquired warship, BRP Andres Bonifacio (FF-17), in parts of Visayas and Mindanao this month.

The last phase of the training for the graduating cadets will be held from January 12 to 31 and will cover the areas of Visayas, Zamboanga and Davao. It will depart from South Harbor in Manila on Thursday.

“This is an opportunity for these cadets to experience being at sea and acclimatize themselves to the Navy environment onboard a Navy warship before embarking on a new commitment as officers of the PN,” said Captain Lued Lincuna, director of the Naval Public Affairs Office.

This will also be BRP Andres Bonifacio’s maiden mission since its arrival from the US last month.

Lincuna said the warship is “an excellent training platform” for the cadets as it features “modern navigation equipment, damage control paraphernalia and modern engineering facilities that would equip cadets with the necessary knowledge and skills as they are set to operate and maintain modern vessels and aircraft on the pipeline of Navy Modernization Program.”

BRP Andres Bonifacio, a former weather high endurance cutter of the US Coast Guard, is one of two ships that outgoing US President Barack Obama pledged when he visited the Philippines late 2015. It is the third Hamilton-class cutter to be acquired by the Philippine Navy. JE/rga