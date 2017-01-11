23 hurt in Pasig City blast, blaze

A two-hour fire broke out at an LPG refilling station in Pasig City before dawn Wednesday, injuring 23, authorities said.

According to Senior Inspector Anthony Arroyo, of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Pasig, the fire reportedly started at 1:06 a.m. at the Omni Gas Corporation compound along Sandoval Avenue in Barangay San Miguel.

Omni reportedly refills tanks for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly used for cooking.

Radio reports said two explosions preceded the blaze that affected surrounding houses and a Flying V gas station.

Most of the injuries were due to the blasts, the reports said. Many of the victims were reportedly rushed to the Rizal Medical Center for treatment.

The fire quickly reached the fifth alarm at 1:21 a.m. and was declared under control at 1:57 a.m.

The BFP declared a fire out at 3:10 a.m.

Arroyo said LPG fumes at accumulated inside the refilling compound caused the explosion. CBB