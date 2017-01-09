Pimentel: Anyone can take Senate presidency

Unfazed by alleged “petty” issues against his leadership, Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Monday expressed readiness to give his post to any colleague who has the support of at least 13 senators.

“In any collegial body, I don’t think there will be 100 percent happiness in each member,” Pimentel said in an interview before attending a meeting with French senators at a hotel in Pasay City.

“Ok na yun because even in a grade school class of 40, everybody does not get 100 in the report card. Ganun naman yun e. Ok na po yun. If it’s a petty matter, let’s not talk about it,” he said.

The senator was reacting to Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito’s earlier claim that there were “disagreements” in the current Senate leadership but not enough to warrant Pimentel’s ouster.

“Basta ako I look at the non-petty. The important thing is the leadership of the Senate must have the support of 13 senators at any given time,” Pimentel said.

“So if there’s a new senator with the support of at least 13, then he should lead the Senate. Ok lang po yun,” he added. CBB