Nazareno ‘Traslacion’ leaves Quirino Grandstand

This year’s “Traslacion” of the Black Nazarene has begun with hundreds of thousands of barefoot devotees accompanying the revered image of the suffering Jesus in its procession from the Luneta to the Quiapo church.

The procession, one of the Philippines’ biggest religious gatherings, began after a morning liturgy from 5 a.m. to 5:20 a.m. led by Quiapo parish priest Fr. Ding Coronel at the Quirino Grandstand.

The Traslacion commemorates the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from its original site in the area of what is now the Rizal Park to the Basilica Minor in Quiapo.

It is expected to take 18 to 20 hours for the carriage of the Black Nazarene to reach the Quiapo church.

From the Quirino Grandstand, the image will be paraded through Katigbak Drive to P. Burgos, left to Taft Ave. through Jones Bridge, right to Dasmariñas St., right to Plaza Sta. Cruz, left C. Palanca St., through under Quezon Bridge, left Quezon Blvd., right Arlegui St., left Nepomuceno St., left Concepcion Aguila St., right to Carcer St., right Hidalgo through Plaza del Carmen, left Biliibid Viejo through G. Puyat, left to Z.P. de Guzman St., right Hidalgo St., left to A. Bautista St., right to Globo de Oro under Quezon Bridge, right to Palanca St., right to Villalobos St. through Plaza Miranda, to its last destination, the Quiapo Church.

Up to 15 million devotees are expected to join this year’s rites. CBB