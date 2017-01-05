PNP to Nazarene devotees: Fear no terrorists, have faith in God

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa advised the millions of devotees who will attend the Black Nazarene procession not to be cowed by terrorists who might attempt to launch an attack during the Jan. 9 event in Manila.

“Huwag kayong matakot dyan sa mga terorista na ‘yan. ‘Wag tayo papa-terrorize (Don’t be frightened by these terrorists. Don’t get terrorized),” Dela Rosa said in a press conference at Camp Crame on Thursday.

“Tuloy ang celebration (The celebration will go on). We have been doing that for years. We have faith in God,” he said.

Abu Sayyaf threat

Dela Rosa made the assurance amid reports that terror groups such as the Abu Sayyaf, Maute and Ansar Al-Khalifa groups might launch attacks during the religious event, which is expected to draw 15 million Catholic devotees.

“With or without the threats, we have to make sure na walang mangyayari (nothing untoward will happen). Siguraduhin natin na hard target ‘yung celebration ng Nazareno (Let’s make the Nazareno celebration as a hard target),” he said.

Dela Rosa said there will be adjustments in the security in the wake of the possible terror attacks.

“Mayroong (There’s) adjustment sa (in) security. Manigurado tayo (Let’s not take chances) and I’m giving instructions to the (NCRPO) National Capital Region Police Office to augment the Manila Police para makasigurado tayo (as precaution),” he said.

The police and military are on full alert status in preparation for the annual procession.