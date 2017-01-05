DOJ files criminal rap vs Matobato

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday filed a criminal case against a confessed Davao Death Squad (DDS) member.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said that a case of frustrated murder against Edgar Matobato has been filed by the Digos City Prosecutor’s Office.

Based on the resolution, there is probable cause found against Edgar Matobato for shooting complainant Abeto Salcedo Jr. in October 2014.

In his complaint, Salcedo alleged that Matobato shot him several times as he was leaving the Department of Agriculture (DAR) office in Digos City where he once worked as adjudicator for DAR-Southern Mindanao.

Matobato denied the allegations before a Senate inquiry saying he was under the DOJ’s Witness Protection Program when the incident took place.

Matobato claimed he killed several individuals on President Rodrigo Duterte’s orders during the latter’s term as city mayor of Davao.

He was admitted to the WPP during the term of then justice secretary and now Senator Leila De Lima but left when Duterte won the presidency in May last year. RAM