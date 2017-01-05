PNP to impose gun ban for Nazarene procession

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa announced that the police will impose a gun ban in the city of Manila for two days as added security measure for the Black Nazarene procession on Monday.

Dela Rosa made the announcement in a press conference at Camp Crame on Thursday afternoon, saying gun owners will not be allowed to carry guns outside their residence from 8 a.m. of January 8, Sunday until 8 a.m. of January 10, Tuesday next week.

“This suspension will have the effect similar to a gun ban imposed during elections and special events wherein only members of the military, police and law enforcement agencies while on duty and in uniform are authorized to bear firearms,” Dela Rosa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Individuals—including civilians, off-duty cops, military personnel and security guards—who will be found carrying guns outside their houses will be arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

The police chief said the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will strictly implement the 48-hour prohibition of guns.

In a press briefing earlier Thursday, NCRPO head Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde said he recommended to Dela Rosa the temporary suspension of permit to carry firearms in the wake of security threats that could possibly mar the religious event, where 15 million Catholic devotees are expected to attend.

Dela Rosa sought cooperation from the public as police checkpoints will be set up in and out Manila City.

“Kapag ikaw nahulihan ng armas, pananagutan mo ‘yan kahit na may PTCFOR (Permit to Carry Firearms Outside Residence) ka because I hereby suspend it so good as possession of illegal firearms pa rin ‘yon. Dapat mag-coordinate lahat,” he said.

(If you are caught with firearms, you will held liable even if you have the PTCFOR because I hereby suspend it so it is good as possession of illegal firearms. Everyone should cooperate.)