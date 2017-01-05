Aguirre asks De Lima: Why so fixated on my hair?

Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Thursday asked Senator Leila de Lima why she is so fixated on his hair and at the same time he urged the public to join him in praying for the frailties of the senator.

“It’s a matter of genes,” Aguirre said referring to his hair which he said is more beautiful than that of De Lima.

“She is very much fixated [on] my hair. I could not do anything about my hair. But my hair is beautiful than hers,” Aguirre added.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Lima earlier said that Aguirre has been faking evidence like his own hair.

The justice chief said the senator is good at name-calling but not in responding to the complaints filed against her.

Aguirre reiterated his challenge to De Lima to produce proof that he has been faking evidence instead of resorting to name-calling.

Aguirre and President Rodrigo Duterte have been accused by De Lima of being behind the attempt to kill high-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian last September inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Aguirre said the insinuation publicly made by De Lima has no basis.

“What will the President get if Sebastian is killed? If I were the President, I would want Sebastian to live so he could speak and divulge the truth,” he stressed.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) chief stressed that De Lima could not even produce a single witness or evidence to support her insinuation.

Aguirre believes that De Lima’s allegation could be a diversionary tactic since she is the one being implicated in the stabbing of Sebastian by the attacker himself—inmate Tomas Doniña.

“Who would have the motive to harm Jaybee (Sebastian)? Who is the one who has been worrying about Jaybee testifying? Is it really President Duterte?” he stressed.

The justice chief added that of the four complaints filed against her, De Lima has not filed any counteraffidavit.

“Instead of facing the charges filed against her with concrete evidence in the many opportunities given to her, she can only come up with names for me like a despicable lying bastard, a chronic liar, a Secretary of Justice without balls. It is indeed not the kind of conduct that the Filipino people expected from a public official of her stature,” he lamented.

“I can only pray for her. Please join me in praying for her,” the DOJ chief said. RAM/rga