‘Disagreements’ not enough to warrant Pimentel’s ouster—Ejercito

There were some “disagreements” but not enough to warrant the ouster of Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said on Wednesday.

“Siguro hindi naman nawawala [na] may konting misunderstanding, may tampuhan pero (Some misunderstandings or disagreements can’t be avoided but) I don’t think it’s enough to warrant or to have a coup d’état against the Senate leadership as of this time…” Ejercito said during a weekly forum in the Senate.

He refused to say what were the issues against the current Senate leadership, except saying that they were “petty” and are being threshed out already.

“Small things lang, very petty but we’re hoping these will all be resolved in the coming months,” the senator said.

“Most of the problems are being threshed out naman so I don’t think there’s any threat as of this time for a need for a change of leadership,” Ejercito added.

Despite some issues, he said, he had not heard of any clamor or ramblings for a change of leadership in the chamber.

Ejercito said he himself was satisfied with Pimentel’s leadership. JE